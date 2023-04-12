Genshin Impact: Kory Drum locations for ‘Awakening’s Real Sound’

In “Awakening’s Real Sound,” the second quest of the “Khvarena of Good and Evil” quest line in Genshin Impact, you’ll be tasked with searching for Kory Drums around Gavireh Lajavard and the Realm of Farakhkert, the new Sumeru region released in patch 3.6.

To retrieve the Kory Drums, you’ll need to complete trials scattered across the new regions, but the trials involve some new mechanics that have just been introduced in patch 3.6. Continue reading to find out how to get the other Kory Drums in Genshin Impact’s “Awakening’s Real Sound” world quest.

Keep in mind, there are other Kory Drums scattered around the region. The Kory Drums below are just the ones involved in the “Awakening’s Real Sound” world quest.

Kory Drum locations in Genshin Impact

After you’ve copied the drum scores during the “Awakening’s Real Sound” world quest, you’ll be tasked with collecting the other Kory Drums. There are three different Kory Drums that you must collect — each with their own unique trial.

Submerged Kory Drum — Korybantes: Samjna

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

First Trial of Submerged Waves

Photoillustration: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

Travel to the quest marker located above the Vourukasha Oasis. Commence the trial by interacting with the bell to see the path of Dendro particles. Use the “Sorush” gadget (set to “Z” by default) and interact with the red four-leaf sigil (set to “E” by default) to move it. Place the red four-leaf sigil behind the trail of Dendro particles and exit the “Sorush” gadget (set to “Z” by default). Interact with the bell again to recommence the trial, and interact with the four-leaf sigil to collect all of the Dendro particles at once.

Second Trial of Submerged Waves

Interact with the bell to commence the trial. Interact with the four-leaf sigil above you and touch each Dendro particle as you’re descending to the ground. Repeat step two if you missed any particles until you retrieve all of them.

Third Trial of Submerged Waves

Start the trial by interacting with the bell. Use the “Sorush” gadget and collect the red four-leaf sigil. Place the red four-leaf sigil behind the trail of four Dendro particles ahead of you. Exit the “Sorush” gadget and interact with the red four-leaf sigil to jump to its location. Interact with the next four-leaf sigil to collect the remaining Dendro particles.

Electrified Kory Drum — Korybantes: Sankhara

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

Trial of Ferocious Thunder

Interact with the electrified bell to start the trial. Defeat all of the enemies to complete the trial. Collect the Kory Drum.

Desert Kory Drum — Korybantes: Vijnana

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

Trial of Fluorescent Flame