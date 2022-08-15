Genshin Impact guide: ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event solutions

“Evermotion Mechanical Painting” is the latest Genshin Impact event that requires you to solve a quick puzzle to get a handful of Primogems. Our Genshin Impact “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event guide lists out the solutions for each puzzle.

The basis is simple: you need to place gears in the pegs so the blue gear (which will be spinning) will power up the painting so that the green gear spins. The quest to start the event is in Mondstadt, marked by a gear on your map.

Below, we provide the solutions for the gear puzzles that we used.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 1 solution

Image: Hoyoverse via The Hamden Journal

Position 1: Medium Gear (lower level)

Medium Gear (lower level) Position 2: Small Gear (lower level)

Small Gear (lower level) Position 3: none

none Position 4: Large Gear (lower level)

Large Gear (lower level) Position 5: none

none Position 6: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 2 solution

Image: Hoyoverse via The Hamden Journal

Position 1: none

none Position 2: Small Gear (lower level)

Small Gear (lower level) Position 3: Medium Gear (lower level)

Medium Gear (lower level) Position 4: none

none Position 5: none

none Position 6: Large Gear (upper level)

Large Gear (upper level) Position 7: Medium Gear (upper level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 3 solution

Position 1: none

none Position 2: none

none Position 3: Small Gear (lower level)

Small Gear (lower level) Position 4: Medium Gear (upper level)

Medium Gear (upper level) Position 5: Large Gear (lower level)

Large Gear (lower level) Position 6: Duplex Gear (flipped)

Duplex Gear (flipped) Position 7: Medium Gear (lower level)

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 4 solution

Image: Hoyoverse via The Hamden Journal

Position 1: Medium Gear (lower level)

Medium Gear (lower level) Position 2: Medium Gear (upper level)

Medium Gear (upper level) Position 3: Large Gear (lower level)

Large Gear (lower level) Position 4: Large Duplex Gear (flipped)

Large Duplex Gear (flipped) Position 5: none

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 5 solution

Coming on Aug. 16.

Mechanical Painting Part Restoration: 6 solution

Coming on Aug. 17.