Genshin Impact guide: Dendro elemental reactions, Elemental Resonance

Genshin Impact finally has the Dendro element in its full form. Rather than just finding scarce Dendro Slimes, you can finally wield the power of Dendro and fight more Dendro enemies. Combining the element with others yields great results, so you’ll want to use those to get an edge as you explore Sumeru.

Our Genshin Impact Dendro explainer will teach you how to utilize the grassy element to its greatest potential and explain how Dendro elemental reactions work.

What do Dendro elemental reactions do?

Dendro reacts with Pyro, Electro, and Hydro in the following ways:

Quicken (Dendro + Electro) : When Quickened, Electro attacks activate “Aggravate” and do more damage. Further Dendro attacks to a Quickened enemy activate “Spread,” which increases Dendro damage to the enemy.

: When Quickened, Electro attacks activate “Aggravate” and do more damage. Further Dendro attacks to a Quickened enemy activate “Spread,” which increases Dendro damage to the enemy. Burning (Dendro + Pyro) : This elemental reaction has always been in the game, so you may already be familiar with it. Burning enemies take Pyro damage over time.

: This elemental reaction has always been in the game, so you may already be familiar with it. Burning enemies take Pyro damage over time. Bloom (Dendro + Hydro): Bloom causes Dendro Cores to fall off the enemy and onto the floor. When Dendro Cores are hit with Pyro, this causes “Burgeon,” which does AoE Dendro damage. When Dendro Cores are hit with Electro, the cores become homing “Sprawling Shots.” Cores left on the ground will explode and do AoE Dendro damage.

All in all, using Electro against Dendro enemies will give you a huge advantage, so it’s time to dust off your Fischl, Beidou, Razer, or other Electro characters.

What does Dendro Elemental Resonance do?



If you have two Dendro-using characters on your team, you will get “Sprawling Greenery.” This makes it so all characters on your team will get their Elemental Mastery boosted by 50. In addition to this, activating any of the elemental reactions above will give the party an additional Elemental Mastery bonus for a short period of time.

As of this writing, there are only three Dendro characters in the game: Tighnari, Collei, and the Traveler. That being said, even free-to-play players can use Traveler and Collei (since you can get her for free) to set up this powerful Elemental Resonance combination.

More Dendro characters, like Kusanali, will come in future updates.