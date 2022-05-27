Genshin Impact GeoGuessr has you guess where in Teyvat you are

GeoGuessr, a geography quiz where you guess where in the world you are by looking at Google Street View for a location, has been remade to include the world from the open-world game Genshin Impact. GeoGuessr has been online since 2013, and now, SirFelpudo has recreated the concept to allow people to explore the fictional world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. You can play it for free in your internet browser.

In the original GeoGuessr, you guess your location using Google Street View, often by trying to identify famous landmarks. For example, if the store signs are in a certain language, or you can see a specific element of geography (like a well-known chain of mountains), you can piece together where on the planet the game placed you. The Genshin Impact version functions just like the original GeoGuessr except it substitutes real-world locations with spots throughout Teyvat.

It’s a cute spin on a beloved game. Of course, the open world of Teyvat is nowhere near the size of the actual planet, so it’s not quite as tough. Still, Genshin Impact has three sprawling regions: Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, and that’s on top of special areas like The Chasm and Dragonspine. It makes for a fun challenge and one that will definitely have you wishing you explored every nook and cranny of the game’s giant world.