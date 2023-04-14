Genshin Impact ‘As the Khvarena’s Light Shows Nirodha’ puzzle

During the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows” world quest in Genshin Impact, you need to find three Great Songs of Khvarena in order to progress in the quest, but the Nirodha subquest can be a little challenging. You’ll enter another giant golem where you need to use Farrwicks — small green Khvarena — to solve a puzzle. Continue reading to find out how to get the Farrwicks and how to solve the puzzle in “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha.”

How to get the Farrwicks in “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha”

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

The indicator for the first Farrwick points you upstairs, but don’t take the elevator up to the top level. This will only lead you to a locked gate that you can’t open. Instead, take the ladders up to the top floor to enter the locked room and pick up the Farrwick inside.

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Hoyoverse

In the puzzle room, there is an opening in the wall in the back left corner. Head into the opening and turn left at the corner to find the Farrwick. Collect it and return to the puzzle room.

“As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” Puzzle Solution

Place the one of the Farrwicks by the frozen mixer that is receiving energy to unfreeze it. If you’re having trouble finding the right location, follow the image above by placing the Farrwick in the locations indicated by the green orbs. Place the second Farrwick in between the two frozen mixers to unfreeze both of them at the same time. Rotate the mixers to redirect the energy to the control device to open the locked door. If you’re having trouble, follow the image above by rotating the mixers to point in the direction indicated by the arrows.

