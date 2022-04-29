Genshin Impact 2.7 update delayed by Hoyoverse

The new 2.7 update to Genshin Impact, the popular open-world gacha game, has been delayed. The next patch was originally scheduled for May 10. Developer Hoyoverse announced the delay Thursday night on Twitter.

The developers did not cite any specific reasons behind the delay, but a press representative from Hoyoverse told The Hamden Journal via email that it was “due to project progress.” It’s likely that the setbacks are being caused by lockdowns in Shanghai from Covid-19, where the Hoyoverse offices are located. The city has been in a strict lockdown since early April.

Dear Travelers, Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

Content from Genshin Impact typically unrolls on a very timely schedule, generally speaking, the game will get a new update every week and contain two three-week banners in every patch. The current 2.6 update, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” is amidst its second banner and the game was due for an update in on May 10. There have been no official announcements for the characters on the next banner or content in the 2.7 update, but it was likely that Yelan, a new five-star hydro bow user would come since Hoyoverse revealed her official character art at the end of March.

Although the game is well known for updating on a regular schedule, fans have suspected a possible delay for weeks because of the lockdowns in Shanghai. Additionally, game features like decorating and building in the Serenita Pot have been under maintenance for several weeks. As for the details of upcoming banners, and how long the delay will last, Hoyoverse said more information is to come.

“For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements,” a representative said. “We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.”