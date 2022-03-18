Genshin Impact 2.6 update stream shows Kamisato Ayato and The Chasm

Genshin Impact’s upcoming 2.6 update, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” will bring the boba-loving head of the Kamisato clan, Kamisato Ayato to the game alongside loads of additional content: an entirely new area to the region of Liyue called The Chasm, a new Archon Quest that will share more of the story of the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’a, and a new festival event in Inazuma. Hoyoverse, the new name of Mihoyo, announced details on Genshin Impact’s next update, including a March 30 release date, during a stream on Friday.

Players will finally get Ayato in 2.6. First officially revealed in February, Ayato is a five-star Hydro character who wields a sword. The stream showed his official gameplay which includes an elemental skill that can make a double of him, and an elemental burst that deals prolonged Hyrdro damage over a circular field. Also, his idle animation showed him pulling an entire dang cup of boba tea out from his sleeve and sipping it.

Accompanying Ayato is a new event for the Magnificent Irodori Festival called “Hues of the Violet Garden.” The event is similar to the Lanturn Rite and will bring a slate of four minigames that players need to complete to receive an invitation card for the Juvenile Galant, Xingqiu. In addition to these games, players will see some familiar faces from previous regions like Klee, Albedo, Sayu, and Venti throughout the festival.

The 2.6 update introduces a new region of Liyue called The Chasm. (Think Dragonspine, but you know, underground.) With it, comes a new Archon Quest with Dainsleif called “Requiem of the Echoing Depths” that will dive into the connection between the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’a. Footage of the area showed a dark and vast underground world that looks like it used to be a mine. As players explore it, they’ll need to use a special item called a Lumenstone Adjuvant to light up and navigate its dark caves.

Beyond major updates, Genshin Impact will also bring a new cooking event called “Spices from the West,” a new challenge event where you study crystals, and new optimization features that will make the tutorial archive easier to access and bring quality-of-life improvements to mobile players. At the end of the stream, the hosts also announced that Hoyoverse will release the second half of the soundtrack from Inazuma as well.