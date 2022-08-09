Gen Con 2022: New miniatures for The Witcher tabletop RPG are hot AF

A new line of miniatures for The Witcher tabletop role-playing game debuted last week at Gen Con. They include Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and the bard Dandelion — better known as Jaskier to fans of the Netflix series. The five new sets of three miniatures are now available online for $20 each.

Manufactured by Monster Fight Club, the line of plastic blister packs also includes three classes — craftsman, man-at-arms, and mage — as well as more necrophages than you can shake a paint brush at. The material is somewhere in between an old-school, bendy kind of PVC and the high-detail rigid plastic used by Archon Studios. It primes easily and paints well, and the details are deep and razer sharp. But the material also bends easily, which should improve the miniatures’ durability. I’m still up in the air whether I prefer superglue or plastic cement, but since they’re mostly one-piece sculpts, it’s a moot point.

The Witcher Role-playing Game launched in 2018, a product of the close relationship between R. Talsorian Games and CD Projekt. It is wholly separate from the Netflix series, however. In fact, co-creator Cody Pondsmith told The Hamden Journal he has made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the license for his company — he has never, and will never, watch Henry Cavill’s interpretation of the famous monster hunter, lest it subtly influence his work.

The Witcher RPG was quickly followed in 2020 with the Cyberpunk Red RPG, the de facto prequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Both have received critical praise, including here at The Hamden Journal, for their action-packed style of gameplay and their incredibly rich and diverse lore.

Monster Fight Club is also producing products with a license from CD Projekt. Its Cyberpunk Combat Zone — which closed a $300,000 Kickstarter in 2021 — is expected to arrive with backers in the fall, with a retail release before the end of the year. The Hamden Journal had a hands-on preview of the $120 starter set at Gen Con and it more than lived up to the hype. Not only were the mechanics fast, fluid, and easy to understand but the set includes a stunning assortment of scenery, including colorized MDF-style two-story buildings, a plastic shipping container, and a boatload of scatter terrain. It even includes some surprisingly nice chain-link fencing, which is terrifically hard to 3D print at home.