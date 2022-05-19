Gatik is bringing its self-driving box trucks to Kansas

Autonomous vehicle startup says it will start using its self-driving box trucks in Kansas as it expands to more territories. Governor Laura Kelly last week signed that makes it legal for self-driving vehicles to run on public roads under certain circumstances.

Following a similar effort in Arkansas, Gatik says it and its partner Walmart worked with legislators and stakeholders to “develop and propose legislation that prioritizes the safe and structured introduction of autonomous vehicles in the state.” Before Gatik’s trucks hit Kansas roads, the company says it will provide training to first responders and law enforcement.

Gatik claims that, since it started commercial operations three years ago, it has maintained a clean safety record in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Ontario, Canada. It still has a safety driver at the wheel in some jurisdictions. Last August, Walmart started with Gatik trucks in Arkansas, albeit on a fixed loop.