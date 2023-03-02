Garmin unveils its first dedicated running watches with AMOLED displays

Garmin announced two new GPS running smartwatches with AMOLED displays today: the Forerunner 965 and 265 series. The new watches provide “advanced training metrics” for runners and health stats like heart-rate variability (HRV), overall sleep quality and training load.

The Forerunner 265 Series come in two sizes (the 42mm Forerunner 265S and the 46mm Forerunner 265). The 265S offers up to 24 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 15 days in smartwatch mode; the 265 offers up to 20 hours of GPS use and 13 days of smartwatch use. Both watches have Pulse Ox sensors, “Body Battery” energy monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring and pregnancy tracking. Additionally, they monitor V02 max (the maximum oxygen you can consume per minute based on your weight), performance condition and other metrics. Finally, it offers two adaptive training options: daily suggested workouts by entering upcoming race info and following a video series from your favorite Garmin coaches.

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 965 is the higher-end model with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, up to 31 hours of battery life (in GPS mode) and up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. In addition to carrying over all of the cheaper model’s features, it logs additional performance metrics like load ratio (the relationship between an athlete’s training load and what they can handle), real-time stamina info to manage exertion levels and detailed climbing metrics (including gradient, distance and elevation gains). The watch also includes built-in mapping and more storage for music.

The Forerunner 965 will cost $600 when it launches in “late March.” The Forerunner 265 is available today for $450.