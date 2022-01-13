GameStop’s selling PlayStation 5 bundles on January 14th to Pro members

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members still on the hunt for the ever-elusive PlayStation 5 may have another shot at nabbing the console. Once again, GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 bundles tomorrow, January 14th.

The retailer has announced its first special in-store PlayStation 5 sales event of this year will take place in select stores on Friday, January 14th. To participate, you must have a subscription to GameStop’s Pro membership, which sells for $14.99 per year.

The standard PlayStation 5, which offers a disc drive, typically retails for $499.99. However, as GameStop will be selling pre-built bundles, you should expect to pay more than that. An image published by GameStop also suggests the less expensive $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition could also be available as a part of a bundle, although this hasn’t been confirmed. For the unfamiliar, the Digital Edition is a console that shares identical specs but doesn’t have an optical drive.

While we don’t know what will be inside the exact contents of the bundle yet, historically, these tend to contain PS5 games and GameStop gift cards, as well as other accessories like extra controllers or chargers.

To land the console, you’ll have to visit a local GameStop store, which you can find using the company’s store locator tool here. While the event will probably start at each store’s opening time, it’s likely many will start lining up long before this, so prepare to wake up early. It’s advisable to check if your local branch is participating in the event beforehand, too, if possible.

While this event is being hosted at several locations, GameStop has indicated that quantities will be limited.

If you don’t manage to pick up one tomorrow, keep checking back. We will continue posting updates as more restocks happen to make sure you will.