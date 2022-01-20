GameStop will have PlayStation 5 bundles in stock tomorrow at 11AM ET

If you’re one of the many still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re about to have another shot at GameStop, as the retailer will have the coveted next-gen console online starting tomorrow, January 21st, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT. The retailer will offer the standard, disc-based PS5 as part of a bundle that includes a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard, an extra DualSense controller in red, a $50 Gamestop gift card, and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus.

GameStop did not supply specifics on exactly how much the bundle will cost — nor did it mention whether the restock will take place online or in-person — but the total of everything being offered is roughly $750. Another small catch is that the restock will only be available to Powerup Pro members. Becoming a Pro member only costs $14.99 a month, however, and nets you an annual membership to the program.

As always, we advise that you log in to your GameStop account as quickly as possible, fill in your payment details, and ensure your billing and shipping information are correct. It’ll reduce the time it takes to check out, so you have a better chance at finally landing a PS5.

However, if you don’t manage to pick up one tomorrow, don’t fret! We will continue posting stock updates as they happen.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Accessories and games to go with your console

If you do manage to secure a console, we’ve also rounded up a few of the best PS5 accessories and games to check out, some of which are even on sale.

Cosmic red DualSense controller Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.

WD Black SN850 (1TB) with heatsink The WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,000MB/s and a write speed of up to 5,300MB/s. It can perform best in a PC that has a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset, made to showcase the PS5’s 3D Audio effect, also works on the PS4.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.