GameStop has just restocked the Xbox Series X, with one caveat: it’s only available as part of a bundle. The $648.98 bundle includes an extra controller, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card. While many of GameStop’s recent restocks have been restricted to PowerUp Pro Rewards subscribers, this restock is available to everyone. The bundles are being dished out on a first-come, first-served basis, and you only need a valid GameStop account to buy one.

This is just one of many recent console restocks, and more are sure to follow. We are constantly on the lookout for further availability of the latest consoles, and you can always subscribe to our The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest tech, gadget, and gaming deals.

Gamestop Xbox Series X Bundle The Bundle being offered at GameStop currently comes with an extra controller, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card.

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you decide to use the optional rechargeable battery.

Xbox Wireless Headset You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) What good is an Xbox without games? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch.