Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All the news and announcements

The annual Gamescom convention returns to Cologne, Germany in full force for 2022. Kicking off Germany’s big gaming gathering will be Opening Night Live, the Geoff Keighley-hosted streaming event that promises new game announcements, updates, and a bevy of trailers in a two-hour digital showcase.

Guaranteed to be at the show will be games like Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights, Genshin Impact, The Callisto Protocol, The Outlast Trials, and Lies of P, the Bloodborne-meets-Pinocchio action-adventure game. But viewers will no doubt be treated to plenty of other surprises; Keighley says around 30 games will be present during ONL.

If you can’t watch Gamescom Opening Night Live… well, live, follow along with The Hamden Journal’s StoryStream for a look at the biggest announcements and trailers coming out of the show.