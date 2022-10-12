Games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2022

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition joins PlayStation Plus Extra’s library of games for PlayStation 4 subscribers in October, alongside several Dragon Quest and Assassin’s Creed titles.

Additionally, Premium-tier subscribers will get three remastered Yakuza games — 3, 4, and 5 — on PlayStation 4, beginning Oct. 18, Sony said on Tuesday.

Here’s the lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra games coming next week. All are for PlayStation 4, playable on PlayStation 5, except where noted:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Dragon Quest 9 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition

Inside

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Hohokum

The Medium (PS5)

Here’s the lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers (all games are playable on PS4 or PS5):

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Ultra Street Fighter 4

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Limbo

Everyday Shooter

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but they must claim them within the month they are offered. For October (also available Oct. 4), the games are Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.