Game Pass releases for the next year announced at Xbox & Bethesda showcase

A lineup of the games coming to Game Pass in the next 12 months was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on Sunday. The list is packed with great titles, including a mix of classics, as well as games that have yet to be released: From League of Legends to Persona 5 Royal. Here’s what to expect on the video game subscription service during the coming year.
Here’s the list of games, shown for 2022:
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
- As Dusk Falls
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
- Sea of Thieves Season 7
- Somerville
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Valheim
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Grounded
- Lightyear Frontier
- Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt
- Overwatch 2
- High On Life
- Atomic Heart
- Gunfire Reborn
- Persona 5 Royal
- Scorn
- Pentiment
- Halo Infinite Season 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
- Party Animals
- Slime Rancher 2
- Hello Neighbor 2
- The Callisto Protocol
And for 2023:
- Diablo 4
- Redfall
- Starfield
- Forza Motorsport
- Minecraft Legends
- Ara: History Untold
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- League of Legends
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Valorant
- Teamfight Tactics
- Legends of Runeterra
- Ark 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Replaced
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Ravenlok
- Dead Space
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- Cocoon