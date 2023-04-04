Game Pass April 2023 lineup includes Minecraft Legends, Ghostwire: Tokyo

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers get two day-one launches in April, plus a timely sports title as the National Hockey League begins its two-month Stanley Cup Playoffs journey.

The day-one launches are Ghostwire: Tokyo on April 12 and Minecraft Legends on April 18. Ghostwire: Tokyo, by Tango Gameworks (a Microsoft-owned studio) debuted in late March 2022 on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. Like Deathloop, it was exclusive to PlayStation for a year, and will make its Xbox debut through Game Pass. The Xbox release of Ghostwire: Tokyo will coincide with a substantial update to Tango’s game that will add new locations throughout Tokyo, new missions, and an expanded campaign with “extended cutscenes, granting players a deeper look into the plot,” according to publisher Bethesda.

Minecraft Legends is a spinoff of Mojang’s long-running sandbox franchise, tilting toward the real-time strategy genre. For more, check out our preview from November. Minecraft Legends also launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 18.

Other Xbox Game Pass April titles include NHL 23 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s partnership with the EA Play library. That game becomes available April 13, the Thursday preceding the weekend when the NHL playoffs begin. Also the Xbox 360 tower defense game Iron Brigade (remember when that was called Trenched?), from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine productions, arrives to the Game Pass library this coming month.

Here’s all of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineup for April 2023 that Microsoft announced on Tuesday:

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 4

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

NHL 23 (Console, via EA Play) – April 13

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

And here are the titles leaving Game Pass later this month on April 15.

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass both cost $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $14.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as Xbox Live Gold membership, which is needed for online multiplayer.