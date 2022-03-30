Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon gets August premiere date on HBO

HBO announced Wednesday that House of the Dragon, the 10-episode prequel series to Game of Thrones, will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of the original Game of Thrones television series and will depict the story of House Targaryen before their fall from power and subsequent usurpation at the hands of House Baratheon.

Co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin, co-showrunner and writers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, and Sara Hess, the series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole; Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria; and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.