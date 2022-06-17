Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow set to feature in a sequel series

HBO is in “early development” on a Game of Thrones sequel series focused on the character Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter reports. It’s a live-action series, and Kit Harrington is attached to reprise the role that made him famous.

The series will be set after the events of Game of Thrones, making it the first sequel out of the no less than eight Game of Thrones spin-offs HBO has in development. Jon Snow, a heroic outcast who discovered he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne, was last seen exiled and joining the remaining Free Folk to resettle the free lands north of the Wall.

Continuing his story is a significant and risky move. Making prequel series that explore the established lore of Westeros comes with less baggage and more guide rails than moving the story of much-loved characters forward — especially after fans’ reactions to Game of Thrones’ conclusion were, to say the least, mixed.

Aside from House of the Dragon, set 200 years earlier and due to premiere on Aug. 21, HBO is said to be developing three more live-action prequel series set in Westeros: The Sea Snake, about the great seafarer Corlys Velaryon, who appears in House of the Dragon; Ten Thousand Ships, set 1,000 years earlier and telling the story of Princess Nymeria, who founded Dorne; and a series set just 90 years before Game of Thrones, adapted from George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

The Hollywood Reporter also reckons three animated prequel series are in development, including The Golden Empire, set in the land of Yi Ti.

There’s no guarantee that any of these projects bar House of the Dragon will reach the screen. In 2019, HBO got as far as shooting a pilot for one prequel series starring Naomi Watts, before canceling it.