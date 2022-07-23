Game of Thrones in 4K is coming to HBO Max in August

Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is set to arrive on HBO Max this August. You’ll get to stream all eight seasons with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making for a nice way to bide the time before the series premiere of House of the Dragon on August 21st.

Only those who subscribe to HBO Max’s ad-free plan, which costs $14.99 / month or $149.99 / year, will get access to the new formats. Luckily, you won’t have to wait to see House of the Dragon in 4K, either — HBO says it’s debuting the Game of Thrones spinoff in 4K with support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

While Game of Thrones is already available in 4K on Bluray, streaming on HBO Max saves you from paying $150 or more outright for the entire boxset. Watching on Bluray does come with some advantages, however — as FlatpanelsHD notes, you’ll get a higher bitrate, meaning better quality. Plus, you won’t have to deal with a streaming app as buggy as HBO Max’s.