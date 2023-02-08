Game Boy and GBA games now playable on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo just dropped over a dozen classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games — including Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap — on Nintendo Switch. The full list of titles, announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Nine Game Boy games are now included with standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription tier. An additional six Game Boy Advance games can be played if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

How do you buy Nintendo Switch Online (and Expansion Pack) and what else do they include? We wrote a helpful guide answering those very questions.

The emulated games include optional Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, or Game Boy Color screen filters. Two players can play locally or online with supported Game Boy games. For Game Boy Advance, some games will support local and online multiplayer with up to four players.

Every Game Boy game on Nintendo Switch Online

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid 2 – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

To be added in the future: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Every Game Boy Advance game on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

To be added in the future: Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, Golden Sun