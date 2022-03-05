The days are starting to get longer as we creep ever closer to springtime in the US. And coincidentally, the deals are getting better. Is there a correlation? Let’s go with yes and not think about it too much. The The Hamden Journal Deals team has been playing the hits this week, with deals so good that they bear repeating for the weekend crowd. Check out some of the best deals below.

And if you’re looking slightly toward the future, stay tuned from whatever comes from next Tuesday’s Apple event. We expect the company to announce a new iPhone SE, among other exciting products. If you’re ready to upgrade your phone, there will probably be some good carrier deals and trade-in promos in store.

Fully Jarvis standing desks are 15 percent off through March 21st

I’ve purchased a lot of things for myself during the pandemic in the name of (at least hoping to) improve my quality of life. My favorite investment of all has been Fully’s bamboo-topped Jarvis standing desk. I got mine at regular price, but through March 21st, you have the chance to save 15 percent on the desk configuration of your dreams. Normally $599.99 for the base size (24 x 30 inches), it’s currently discounted to $509.15.

Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit on the floor.

I’m not the only one at The The Hamden Journal who’s glad they got one of these desks. My colleagues Dan Seifert and Jay Peters also put down the cash and were glad they did.

Save $10 on Elden Ring for Steam

If you’ve managed to avoid seeing any hype about Elden Ring all week, then bravo. Also, if you like the idea of playing a difficult (unless you’re the person in the tweet above), yet rewarding open-world adventure game, then it might actually be something you’d enjoy. You can snag a Steam code for the game from Green Man Gaming at the same price that was offered ahead of its release. Normally $59.99, it’s $50.39 right now — no code necessary. Given the sheer amount of content and replayability that Elden Ring offers, this is a stellar deal. And it apparently runs on Steam Deck, if you have one of those.

Need a bit of a primer before you know whether you’re ready to jump in? Check out our review by Andrew Webster.

Elden Ring (PC, Steam) Jump into the next Souls-like game by FromSoftware at a discount. Green Man Gaming is offering a $10 price cut on orders of the PC version.

Check out Paramount Plus for a very cheap price

Until March 7th, Paramount Plus’ one-year birthday celebration is extending a special discount for new and returning subscribers. When you subscribe to one of its plans, you can use the code BIRTHDAY to get three months of its ad-supported Essential Plan for $1 per month, instead of $4.99 per month.

Though, if you want to sample everything that Paramount Plus has to offer with no ads (except on live TV broadcasts), the same offer code can get three months of its Premium Plan for just $2 per month instead of paying $9.99 each month.

Paramount Plus subscription Paramount Plus offers access to thousands of episodes and shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Smithsonian Channel and more, as well as original content.

FYI: Amazon Luna is now a complementary Prime perk

If you’ve always wanted to try Amazon Luna, the company’s cloud game streaming service, it’s now free to do so for Prime members. There will be a rotation of free games available to play. For now, that includes Devil May Cry 5, Phogs, Observer, and Flashback. You can also pay a monthly fee to access “channels” that contain other games — all of which are listed on the linked page above.

The service can be accessed from many devices, including Windows PC, macOS, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Fire tablets, Chromebooks, and Android and iOS devices. You can pair an Xbox One or PS4 controller, or use a wireless mouse and keyboard.