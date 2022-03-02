If you’ve been working from home, but haven’t invested in a standing desk yet, you’re in luck. Right now, Fully is running a promotion until March 21st that knocks 15 percent off the price of many of its popular standing desks. The Jarvis bamboo-topped standing desk, its most popular model and a favorite among several staffers here at The The Hamden Journal, is currently discounted to $509.15, compared to its typical starting price of $599.99.

Fully’s Jarvis whiteboard standing desk is also discounted to the same $509.15 price, replacing the bamboo desktop with an erasable whiteboard for jotting down notes or just doodling. At the prices mentioned above, both models measure 24 inches deep and 30 inches wide, and both can be adjusted to be as low as 30.1-inches or raised to a little over 49 inches using their powered lift function.

If you are planning to purchase a whiteboard desk, just note that these are on backorder and may be delayed in shipping.

Fully Jarvis bamboo standing desk This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit on the floor.

Fully Jarvis whiteboard standing desk This standing desk has the same footprint and features as the bamboo desk, but uses an erasable whiteboard as a topper, making sure you’ve always got a writing surface handy for jotting down anything that comes to mind.

If you’re budget-savvy, Fully has also discounted its EcoTop (reg. price $569.00) and laminate standing desks (reg. price $549.00) as well, which have dropped in starting price to $483.65 and $466.65, respectively. Both of these desks share the same footprint as the more expensive models, but as their names suggest, they use either laminate or recycled fiber in their toppers.

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk As the name suggests the EcoTop standing desk uses a topper that’s made out of medium-density fiberboard that’s 92-percent recycled or recovered. The frame uses all the same materials featured in other Fully standing desks.

Fully Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk The most budget-friendly option from Fully uses a laminated fiber particleboard for its topper. The desk is one inch thick and is covered by the same five-year warranty that Fully uses for all its desktop surfaces.

All of the models that are a part of this promotion can be customized with a variety of layouts that are all subject to the same 15-percent discount, whether you’re in the market for a modest 24×30 desk or a massive 27×60 workstation. Unfortunately, accessories and add-ons like powered grommets and monitor arms are not included in this promo, but are still eligible to be bundled with your order.

Desk looking a little bare? Check out these deals

This wireless ergonomic mouse and keyboard combo from Microsoft is currently discounted at Best Buy. This bundle would normally cost $129.99 but is currently down to $89.99. These uniquely-shaped accessories are designed to help cut down on wrist strain. The Sculpt is a split layout keyboard with a separate number pad, and the mouse uses a rounded, vertical form factor to be more ergonomically-friendly.

| Image: Logitech Microsoft Sculpt keyboard combo This ergonomic keyboard features a contoured design with a detachable palm rest to fully support your hands and wrists. This bundle also comes equipped with a standalone number pad and a contoured mouse to cut down on wrist strain.

If you’re not keen on Microsoft’s designs, Logitech has a pair of fine minimalist peripherals on sale at Best Buy. Purchased separately, the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and MX Keys keyboard sell for $219.98. However, if you purchase them as a bundle through Best Buy you can bring both home for $209.98. It’s not a sizeable discount by any means, but it’s a deal worth looking into, as neither of these peripherals has been subject to a price break lately.

The MX Keys keyboard can pair with Windows or Apple devices via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless, and it even features Mac commands on its keys. The MX Master 3 mouse is equipped with a number of easily reachable buttons and scroll wheels that can be remapped to a variety of functions based on whatever project you’re working on. And the free-spinning scroll wheel lets you fly through large pages with a single flick.

Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys Bundle A smart bundle of Logitech’s wireless MX peripherals includes the MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard. Both accessories sport a minimalist design and are productivity focused.

Some other deals you should check out