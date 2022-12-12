FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Just over one month after the crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, Ryan Pinder, the Attorney General of the Bahamas, announced the arrest of its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

According to a notice, the arrest came after the US government informed the Bahamas of criminal charges filed against Bankman-Fried and said it’s likely to request his extradition. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, confirmed his arrest, saying in a statement that “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”