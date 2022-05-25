FTC fines Twitter $150 million for ‘deceptive’ ad targeting

Twitter has paid a $150 million fine to FTC over its”deceptive” use of user data for targeted advertising. The fine stems from the company’s admission in 2019 that it had for years used Twitter users’ phone numbers provided for two-factor authentication to also serve targeted ads. The company said that its use of the phone numbers for ads was “an error.”
We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment.
Developing…
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.