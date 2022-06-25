FromSoftware’s next game is ‘in the final stages’ of development

FromSoftware fans may not have to wait years before they get the chance to play the company’s next game. In a recent Japanese-language translated by , director and From president Hidetaka Miyazaki said his studio’s next game is in “the final stages” of development. Miyazaki shared the tidbit in response to a question about a previous interview he gave in 2018.

At the time, he told 4Gamer.net that FromSoftware was working on “three-and-a-half games.” Since then, the studio has released all but one of those projects. In 2018, we got and PSVR exclusive Déraciné. This year, From came out with Elden Ring, leaving only one of the projects Miyazaki mentioned in 2018 unaccounted for. “Development is currently in the final stages,” he told 4Gamer.net this week when asked about the state of that game.

Miyazaki didn’t go on to share any other details on the project. However, some fans, citing a Resetera , have speculated the unannounced game could be a new entry in From’s long-running Armored Core series. The studio hasn’t released a new mainline entry in the franchise since 2012. In the same interview, Miyazaki also said he was already working on his next game as director, and that he would like to create a “more abstract fantasy” title in the future.