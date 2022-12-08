FromSoftware’s next game is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware only just released Elden Ring in February of this year, in a trailer at The Game Awards, the famed developer’s revealed that its next big project is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It’s set to be released in 2023.

It’s difficult to know exactly what to expect based on the Armored Core VI’s esoteric trailer, which featured a lot of lingering shots of giant mechs. But the trailer definitely creates an awesome mood that I hope captures what it’s like to play the game itself. Armored Core VI will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam when it’s released next year.