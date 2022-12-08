FromSoftware’s next game is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware only just released Elden Ring in February of this year, in a trailer at The Game Awards, the famed developer’s revealed that its next big project is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It’s set to be released in 2023.
It’s difficult to know exactly what to expect based on the Armored Core VI’s esoteric trailer, which featured a lot of lingering shots of giant mechs. But the trailer definitely creates an awesome mood that I hope captures what it’s like to play the game itself. Armored Core VI will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam when it’s released next year.
For fans of the Armored Core series, this game has been a long time coming, as Armored Core V was released more than a decade ago in 2012. Since then, FromSoftware has become one of the most popular developers in gaming thanks to games like the Dark Souls series (though the first Dark Souls came out before Armored Core V), Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, and we’ll have to see if the studio can use what it learned from those games for this new Armored Core.