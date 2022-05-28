FromSoftware is nearly ready to restore Dark Souls PC multiplayer features

FromSoftware says it’s one step closer to restoring the PC servers for its Dark Souls games, months after the forced the studio to take them offline.

“We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC,” FromSoftware . “We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem.”

From did not say precisely when it would start bringing its servers back online but promised to share additional details as soon it settled on a final schedule. In a statement Dark Souls publisher Bandai Namco later shared with , the company clarified the restoration process would start with Dark Souls 3. “We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue,” From said.

The statement follows FromSoftware’s February 9th announcement that it had identified the cause of the remote exploit issue. At the time, the studio the PC servers for Dark Souls would remain offline until after the February 25th release of Elden Ring. From’s latest game has had online issues as well. In March, hackers found an exploit that could force PC players into an . Thankfully, From swiftly dealt with the problem .