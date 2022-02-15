Fresh trailer: Sexy Sebastian Stan wants to eat people in new horror movie

Sebastian Stan continues to embrace the weird with his roles. And in his new horror film, he plays a man with a … peculiar appetite.

Written by Lauryn Khan (Ibiza), Fresh stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ordinary People) as Noa, a woman who just can’t seem to catch a break on dating apps. After almost giving up on trying to find love, she meets the charming Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a grocery store. She is totally smitten after the first date and impulsively agrees to accept his invitation for a whirlwind weekend away.

Accepting an invitation from a strange man is probably not something you want to do, no matter how charming the fellow. The horror kicks in once Noa arrives and she learns of Steve’s particular dietary preferences. Yum, yum, yum! The first trailer for the film doesn’t explicitly tell us he likes to eat people, but there is a pretty damning shot of a meat grinder.

Fresh, which marks music video director Mimi Cave’s theatrical debut, premieres on Hulu on March 4.