Framework is selling refurbished versions of its modular laptops

Framework, which make modular, easy-to-repair laptops with the idea of reducing e-waste, is now selling refurbished models. They come from “the small number of returns we get from our 30-day return guarantee,” and promise a like-new laptop with decent specs, a full guarantee and a discount from all-new models. The company is also selling refurbished version of its expansions packs (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, etc.)

The returns go through a detailed testing process, and the company replaces any parts that fail to meet its specifications. They’re then tested to confirm functionality and cleaned. There are what Framework calls “cosmetic limitations,” but the company has set “pretty stringent” limits for the initial set of refurbed laptops.

Framework

The cheapest refurbished model available has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor for $600, without memory, storage, WiFi, a power adapter, the OS and expansion cards. In comparison, the same model new costs $680. With 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 1TB of storage, WiFi, a power adapter and a refurbished expansion card pack (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A and 1 HDMI), you’re looking at $905 in total — not bad for a decently equipped laptop that’s easy to repair and upgrade. The other options are a Core i7-1165G7 model for $800 and a Core i7-1185G7 model for $1,069.

Allowing the sale of previously purchased devices is part of the company’s pledge to “remake consumer electronics to respect people and the planet,” while letting buyers contribute to the circular economy. The refurbished program is only available in Canada and the US so far — it hasn’t received enough returns to launch the program in Europe yet.

Framework has always said that it wants to sell PCs to compete with models like the Surface Laptop or Dell XPS 13, and spec-wise, its latest 12th-generation Intel models are at least competitive. And so far, the company has offered mainboard updates you can install yourself, should you desire more performance down the road. In any case, most buyers will likely be just as interested in playing a part in reducing e-waste, and the refurbished models give Framework another way to do that.