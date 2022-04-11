Fox Sports will stream every match of the 2022 World Cup

You won’t have to resort to conventional TV to keep tabs on the 2022 World Cup. Fox Sports has confirmed it will stream all 64 World Cup matches live through its app. The first match takes place November 21st, when Netherlands and Senegal square off at 5AM Eastern, but you’ll have to wait until 2PM to see the US team compete against the winner of the UEFA playoff taking place in June (either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales).

This is better coverage than you might get with conventional broadcasts. Fox proper is only airing 35 matches, and it’s placing all but one of them into three time slots (10AM, 11AM and 2PM Eastern). You’ll need FS1 to watch 27 group stage events and two round-of-16 competitions.

This won’t thrill you if you’re hoping to watch the World Cup without a significant expense. You’ll need a pay TV subscription to use the Fox Sports app. With that in mind, this could still be very useful if you’re either stuck at work or just want to see a match that normally wouldn’t get airtime.