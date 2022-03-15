Fossil’s latest smartwatches now let you choose Alexa over Google Assistant

You don’t have to use Google Assistant if you’re wearing a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. As promised in January, Gen 6 smartwatches now officially support the new Alexa watch app. Set it up and you can launch Amazon’s assistant either from the screen (including through a tile) or by configuring one of the pushers. This will be helpful if your smart home revolves around Alexa, of course, but it also provides some choice if you don’t want to be tied to one AI helper.

This is the first Amazon-made Alexa app for a Wear OS device, Fossil said. It’s available for Fossil, Michael Kors and Skagen models, and Fossil promises to improve it over time.

Alexa won’t be quite as convenient as using Google Assistant. You’ll still have to tap the screen to invoke Amazon’s assistant where Google will be available just by holding the home button. This is a start, though, and it may make Fossil Gen 6 alluring if you like Alexa but don’t want to buy a Fitbit smartwatch to put it on your wrist.