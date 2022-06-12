‘Forza Motorsport’ will arrive on Xbox and PC in spring 2023

The new Forza Motorsport is due to hit Xbox consoles and PC in spring 2023, and it’ll hit Game Pass on day one. This’ll be five years after the release of Forza Motorsport 7, the latest game in the series. The new entry isn’t called 8 — just Forza Motorsport, thank you very much.

Xbox studio Turn 10 showed off the new title during the big Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, highlighting its many technical improvements and car-reflection effects.

There’s also a gameplay video showing off a track at Maple Valley, a classic tree-lined track from the original Motorsport in 2005 that’s been reimagined for the new game. Other returning tracks include Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca Raceway. South Africa’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is making its Forza debut in the the new Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport has a dynamic time of day system for every track, alongside its weather system.

“Changes in time of day alter ambient temperatures, which, in turn, impacts the track surface temperatures,” creative director Chris Esaki said on Xbox Wire. “These track temperature changes will affect the grip of your car, as does rubbering in and weather.”