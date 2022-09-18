Fortnite’s season 4 update Paradise adds new Chrome powers and weapons

Fortnite’s newest season is here and it takes players to a world where everything is shiny and chrome. Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 4 is called Paradise, and brings new powers, weapons, and locations to the game, as well as a new battle pass with skins like Spider-Gwen.

The game’s biggest new addition is the Chrome Splash, which lets players make walls penetrable, allowing you to shoot through them, if you want, or even just jump through them, if that’s easier. Players can also throw the Chrome Splash on themselves, giving them new powers, including the ability to dash mid-air (also through walls), and to become a silver-y blob while sprinting.

Paradise brings more changes to the map as well, adding the Herald’s Sanctum as a point of interest, and updating areas like Condo Canyon to float in the sky. These new floating POIs will only be accessible via D-Launchers, which are spread out throughout the island.

Players can also find certain weapons that have been Chromified. These weapons will include the EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle and can be looted from Chrome Chests. Along with their new effects and unique damage, the weapons will also upgrade their rarity the more you damage enemies with them. On top of the new Chrome weapons, Epic is also bringing back a variety of weapons from last season’s arsenal, as well as weapons that have been in the Vault for the last several seasons.