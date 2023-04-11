Fortnite’s new update adds Attack on Titan gear

Fortnite just keeps speeding along. As part of its most recent update, the battle royale game is adding gear from Attack on Titan that lets players zip around the island.
The update, which brings the game to version 24.40, was first hinted at when the current Fortnite season debuted in March. It includes two pieces of Attack on Titan equipment: the omni-directional mobility gear, or ODM, which “will give you the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents below,” and “arm-launched rockets” called Thunder Spears. The additions seem like they’ll be a good fit for the faster gameplay of the current season, which includes motorcycles and grindable rails.
Outside of the gameplay features, the update brings with it some characters from the anime. As was previously known, battle pass owners will be able to unlock Eren Jaeger by completing a series of missions, but fans can also purchase both Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann in the item shop starting today. There’s also a new location tied to the anime — though Epic says that it’s hidden. My advice is to look underground.