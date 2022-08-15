Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Super event leak, showing Goku, Vegeta, and more

Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that.

The leaked Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super teaser trailer shows that players will get access to a variety of Goku and Vegeta skins, including Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue forms, as well as skins based on Bulma and Beerus. Players will also be able to drop onto the island with Dragon Ball-inspired gliders, including a Flying Nimbus, a Saiyan Pod, and even Shenron himself. Naturally, Dragon Ball’s iconic Fusion Dance is coming as an emote.

But the trailer reveals even more, including that all characters will have access to Dragon Ball’s Kamehameha energy attack. What’s not clear is the context in which players will be able to use it. It also appears that Fortnite players may be able to watch episode or clips of Dragon Ball anime in-game.

Epic Games will reveal everything officially on Tuesday morning, at 4 a.m. EDT, when a trailer and gameplay video are planned to go live on YouTube.