Fortnite’s bringing Street Fighter’s Blanka and Sakura to the game

Blanka and Sakura are the latest Street Fighter characters coming to Fortnite, which will, I assume, reach 7.7 billion concurrent players on Thursday, because Blanka is showing up wearing a suit. That’s right: Blanka from Street Fighter 2 wears men’s business suits now. I suggest you get used to it!

The latest Street Fighter characters to join Fortnite will arrive on April 28, at 8 p.m. EDT, in the game’s item shop. For Blanka, that means the Brazilian fighter’s original shorts and shackles look, but also the besuited Blanka Delgado alt style, which Epic Games says is inspired by Rival Schools’ Bowman Delgado, which … doesn’t seem accurate at all if you look at Bowman, but we’ll let it slide, because they put Blanka in a suit. Blanka also gets a fruit salad ax (“Tropical Hazard Kebab Pickaxe”) and the Blanka-Chan Back Bling, plus a backflip emote.

Sakura, who first appeared in Street Fighter Alpha 2, gets her original school outfit, an alternative gym style inspired by a Street Fighter 4 look, and the Victory Sway emote. (You know, Sakura’s groovy win dance.) The Sakura outfit also comes with a claw machine-inspired Back Bling, a Fighting Tournament Trophy pick ax, and the Kayari Buta glider, modeled after a ceramic incense burner used to ward off mosquitos.

Epic Games will hold two versions of a Blanka & Sakura Cup in Fortnite: One is a mobile-only Zero Build Duos Cup happening on April 27, and the second is an all-platforms Battle Royale Duos Cup happening on April 28. The top-performing players in each region can earn the Bonus Stage loading screen, which features Blanka and Sakura meting out street justice on Peely, who apparently parked his car in a handicapped parking spot. Which, really, not a great look for banana man.

Here’s the new Blanka and Sakura loading screen, if you want to acquire it by right-clicking.

Blanka and Sakura join previously featured Street Fighter characters Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and Cammy in Fortnite. The addition of Capcom’s World Warriors is part of a lengthy celebration of Street Fighter’s 35th anniversary. The original Street Fighter was released in arcades in the summer of 1987.