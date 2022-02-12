The Hamden Journal

Fortnite Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Tom Holland skins confirmed

Fortnite Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Tom Holland skins confirmed

Fortnite fans have solved an Epic Games puzzle to reveal an Uncharted crossover coming to the game on February 17th. Tom Holland will star in Fortnite for a second time, thanks to a new skin in his portrayal as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie that hits theaters on February 18th. The original Nathan Drake character and Chloe Frazier will also be available in both movie and video game forms inside Fortnite.

Epic Games started teasing the collaboration late on Friday with a treasure hunt website, days after leakers spotted code inside Fortnite that pointed towards an “Uncharted treasure map.” Players had to solve a 14-character password, with some creators getting clues along the way. The password, sicparvismagna, was solved in a matter of minutes, leading to the Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer.

The trailer only confirms the wearable outfits so far, but there will likely be additional cosmetics as part of this collaboration. Epic Games says the Uncharted items will appear in Fortnite’s item shop on February 17th, just ahead of the Uncharted movie release.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.