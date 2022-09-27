Fortnite reference the ‘dead game’ meme in a new skin

Say what you will of the multi-franchise monster that Fortnite has become, but at least its developers know how to crack a solid joke.

Fortnite’s newest skin references the phrase “dead game,” which is a long-running diss-turned-joke in video game communities online. The skin comes as part of a new aesthetic items pack called the “Checkered Past Pack.” The pack has multiple items, one which is the skin which wears black nail polish, a checkered hat, and a sleeveless black turtleneck with the phrase “Dead game,” printed in white lettering on the top.

The phrase references a long-running meme used by people to dismiss a game or claim it’s no longer relevant. Basically the phrase is used to imply that a game has fallen off and is no longer played and liked by people any more. (A phrase that has for many a moon, been used to describe Fortnite despite not actual evidence to support it.) Because it’s so commonly misapplied to games that maintain active playerbases, it’s often used as a sarcastic retort to players who might think interest in a specific game is waning.

It’s a playful way for the developers to wink back at potential haters. If you think the skin is cute well you’re in luck. At time of publication, the full pack is available to purchase in Fortnite’s item shop and is available for purchase for $3.99 or 600 V-Bucks.