Fortnite just kicked off its latest anime collab with My Hero Academia

The world of Fortnite is about to get even more anime. Starting at 7AM ET today, the battle royale game will kick off its latest anime crossover, this time with My Hero Academia.

The collab will include four characters from the series available to purchase in the item shop — Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might — as well as a Hero Training Gym to mess around on in creative mode and quests to complete to earn items like a cape and MHA emotes. Perhaps most notable, the Deku smash move from the show will become a power-up to use in the game.

Here’s a look at the new character skins: