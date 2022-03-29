Fortnite introduces new Zero Build mode

As part of its latest season, Fortnite removed building, one of the game’s most iconic features. And now, developer Epic appears to be making the change a more permanent part of the experience with the introduction of Zero Build mode. As the name implies, the mode is a combat-focused option where players can’t gather resources to build defensive structures; Fortnite recently introduced a new shield and more mobility options to make up for it, making for a faster-paced experience.

Zero Build is available to play across solo, duos, trios, and squad modes, and it joins an ever-growing list of ways to play Fortnite, including Creative, Impostors, and the violence-free Party Royale. However, at the time of this writing, the standard battle royale mode isn’t accessible in the game. The existence of a Zero Build option suggests that building will be making its way back into the experience in a separate mode, but Epic has yet to specify how or when that might happen.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of changes to Fortnite here, including the addition of a big rocket launcher.