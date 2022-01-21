Fortnite: How to watch Tones and I, Dance Monkey concert, rewards

In October of 2021, Epic Games kicked off their Fortnite Soundwave Series with an in-game performance featuring Mohamed Hamaki. The second installment of the Soundwave Series kicks off this weekend with Tones and I, the Australian singer best known for her hit, “Dance Monkey.”

This weekend’s performance will focus on Tones and I’s new album, Welcome to the Madhouse, but given Fortnite’s recent release of the Dance Monkey emote, it wouldn’t be shocking to hear the 2019 tune as well.

Looking to experience the event for yourself? Here’s what you need to know:

How to Watch Tones and I in Fortnite



First thing you should know: the Tones and I performance isn’t like past concerts in Fortnite. It’s not live, which means that you don’t need to be playing at a super specific time. Instead it’ll just be accessible for 72 hours starting on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. EST.

So long as you’re logging in during that span, all you need to do is select the menu item called “Soundwave Series: Tones and I.” Alternatively, you can enter the following island code to bring you right to it: 4161-9206-0181.

Are there rewards for watching the Tones and I performance in Fortnite?



In fact there is one. It’s nothing super thrilling, but if you do tune in, you’ll unlock the following spray for your locker (in addition to some bonus battle pass experience):

Image: Epic Games

More Soundwave Series events are expected throughout the next year, but none have been announced quite yet.