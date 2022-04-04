Fortnite has building again, but the Zero Build mode is still an option

Fortnite brought building back over the weekend. In an update to the game on Saturday morning, Epic Games re-enabled the game’s default battle royale playlist, complete with all the building options players have grown accustomed to over the years. But for all the players that prefer Fortnite without the building, Epic also kept the game’s Zero Build mode around too.

Players can now queue up for a regular match of Fortnite. These matches will feature building, just like they used to, and no Overshield. Meanwhile, in the Zero Build playlist, players can continue to enjoy their buildless firefights — and will still have Overshields.

Fortnite without building was first introduced a few weeks ago when the game’s Chapter 3 Season 2 update first launched. While the disappearance of building came as a shock to most of the community, it has ended up being a welcome one. It seems many people have enjoyed the option of playing a version of Fortnite where only your aim matters, bringing both new and old players to the game.

Zero Build has also prompted some streamers to return to the battle royale. Over the weekend, Twitch hosted a massive Zero Build Twitch Rivals tournament, featuring nearly 100 streamers. With all those streamers back on Fortnite, the game quickly shot back into the top-viewed spots on Twitch like it was 2019.

Epic has not said how long players will be able to enjoy both of Fortnite’s battle royale modes, but it’s likely that Zero Build will stick around for the foreseeable future.