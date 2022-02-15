Fortnite gets gyro controls and flick stick on PS4, PS5, and PC

Epic Games is bringing gyro-based motion controls for Fortnite to the PS4, PS5, and PC today. Gyro controls have existed on the Nintendo Switch and Android previously, and this new expansion to PlayStation and PC includes more robust gyro controls and a new flick stick option.

Gyro controls allow you to control the camera in Fortnite by simply turning your controller. That means you can couple gyro controls with traditional stick aiming to improve precision and movement throughout Fortnite. Epic Games has also worked with flick stick creator Julian “Jibb” Smart to add more gyro controls and the flick stick option that will quickly flick the camera to a certain direction with mouse-like speed.

There are now separate combat and building modes, allowing Fortnite players to fully customize gyro controls and have them active only when aiming scoped weapons, or options to disable gyro when building. The customizability will appeal to seasoned Fortnite gyro players, and even those wanting to try out gyro controls for the first time.

Epic Games has a full list of Fortnite gyro controls tips and customization right here, but be warned gyro aiming disables aim assist wherever gyro is active. Both the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers will be supported for gyro controls on PC, and Nintendo Switch players can continue to use gyro with the Joy-Con controllers or the Pro controller. Android players can use gyro with the built-in mobile controls.

Fortnite’s latest v19.30 update also removes the initial mode selection screen, so you’ll now load directly into the lobby screen. Save the World and Creative modes aren’t going away, and you’ll still be able to access both by hitting the change button.