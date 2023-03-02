Fortnite: Encrypted Cipher quest locations

In the Fortnite 23.50 patch update, a new cipher quest line was added that gives you a bunch of quests that will reward you with experience, a spray, a loading screen, an emoticon, and a wrap when completed. However, the quest line also came with “Encrypted Cipher quests” that require you to crack a code to decipher the quest’s location. Solving the riddle can be quite difficult, so let us help! Follow our step-by-step walkthroughs to find out how to decipher the quest names and where to go to complete the Encrypted Cipher quests in Fortnite.

How to decipher the Encrypted Cipher Quests in Fortnite

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image sources: Epic Games, @Fortnite Status/Twitter

The Fortnite Status Twitter account posted a tweet about when the downtime for patch 23.50 will begin, but it also included a cipher at the beginning of the tweet: “3 18 1 3 11 20 8 5 3 15 4 5.” If you substitute the numbers in the sequence with their respective letter in the alphabet, you’ll get “Crack the code,” which means that players will have to do that for the names of the quests themselves. However, there’s an extra step that you can find in Fortnite when you’re looking at the Cipher quests. You must subtract the numbers in the looping sequence found in the message on the quest page (0.3.1.0.2.0.2.3) from the number sequence in each of the quest names. (The first number in the looping sequence should be subtracted from the first number in the quest name sequence, and so on.) After you subtract the numbers, substitute the numbers with the letters of the alphabet to find the true code.

Stage 1 of 3 – 1.17.23.9.14. 19.19.24.1.21.6 — Anvil Square



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Epic Games







Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Epic Games









Travel to the eastern garage building in Anvil Square in Fortnite. If you need help locating the building, check out the image above for assistance. Break the locker inside, which will reveal a staircase to an underground bunker. Head downstairs and find the next encrypted cipher on the wall. Interact with the message to unlock the next stage.

Stage 2 of 2 – 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22. 22.16.15.10.20.21. 2.17.26.12 — Spray at Splits Bowl



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Epic Games

Travel to Splits Bowl, the bowling alley in Faulty Splits. If you need help locating the bowling alley, check out the image above for assistance. Enter the bowling alley and open your emote wheel by pressing down on the D-Pad for consoles, or press “B” on PC. Spray the special “Distant Roar” spray on any surface inside Splits Bowl to complete the quest.

Stage 2 of 3 – 12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22 — Lonely Labs

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Epic Games

Make your way to Lonely Labs, which be found near the northeastern portion of the map in Fortnite. Enter the open storage container that can be found beside the Capture Point flag. If you need assistance locating the container, check out the image above for assistance. Go down the stairs and interact with any of the computers found on the bottom floor to complete the quest.

Stage 3 of 3 – 19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19 — Shattered Slabs

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Epic Games