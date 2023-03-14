Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 weekly quest list

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 started on March 10, and with it came a new battle pass, locations, and weekly quests and challenges. Finishing the battle pass can be difficult for the average player, but completing the weekly quests is an easy way to rack up battle stars to unlock all of the battle pass rewards. Weekly quests will remain available until the end of the season, so take your time!

Weekly quests release every Tuesday at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m EDT. Here’s a running list of all of the weekly quests in Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 1 Quests

Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3) — 12,000 XP

Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25) — 12,000 XP

Land at MEGA City and then reach top 25 players (2) — 12,000 XP

Damage opponents with 3 different weapon types in a single match (3) — 12,000 XP

Get air time on a Rogue bike — 24,000 XP

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 0 Quests