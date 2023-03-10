Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Eren Jaeger skin release date

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Eren Jaeger skin release date

by

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger reels into Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Eren Jaeger is a battle pass exclusive, however, unlike the other battle pass skins, Eren Jaeger won’t be available until halfway through the season. Read on to find out the release date for the Eren Jaeger skin and Attack on Titan cosmetic items.

When does the Eren Jaeger skin come out in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

The mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger which is set to release on Saturday, April 15th.

Keep in mind, the date is not final and can change as the season progresses.

Attack on Titan cosmetic items in Fortnite

Along with the Eren Jaegar skin, Attack on Titan will have a spray, back bling, emote, harvesting tool, emoticon, wrap, and banner icon that can be unlocked after completing a series of challenge quests.

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Eren’s Faceoff spray in Fortnite showing Eren Jaegar in front of fire

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Basement Key Back Bling

Basement Key back bling part of Attack on Titan’s inclusion in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Attack on Titan Scout Regiment Salute emote in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Attack on Titan Titan Strike Harvesting Tool in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Determined Eren Emoticon

Attack on Titan’s Determined Eren Emoticon in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Regiment Gear Wrap

Attack on Titan’s Regiment Gear Wrap in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Training Corps Banner Icon

Attack on Titan’s Training Corp Banner Icon in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal