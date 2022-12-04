Fortnite: Chapter 4 has a new island, dirt bikes, and Geralt of Rivia

The most notable change is the brand-new island, which includes a number of new points of interest such as a citadel housing a character known as “the Ageless,” a mine full of a new material called kinetic ore, and some kind of abandoned farm.

Other additions include a new vehicle in the form of dirt bikes (called a “trail thrasher” in the game), the ability to roll around in a giant snowball, “reality augments” that give you randomized buffs as the match goes on, flying jellyfish that can restore your health, brand-new guns including a rifle that shoots blades, and a melee weapon called the “shockwave hammer.” You can check out the full list of changes here.

Epic also says that with Chapter 4, Fortnite has moved to Unreal Engine 5.1, which means that a number of high-end visual features — including high-quality ray-tracing and more lifelike lighting — will now be available to players on PC and next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.