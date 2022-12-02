Fortnite Chapter 3 ending: How to play, start date, and start time

Fortnite’s about to head into a new chapter, likely with a brand new map. But before anything new arrives, Epic has to send off Chapter 3 with another big event. The chapter- and season- ending affair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

While little has been revealed about what exactly the event will entail, Epic has released a few teasers, which mostly have to do with the current season’s Fractured theme. In the teasers, we see all manner of Fortnite characters wandering the island, most of them seemingly in the middle of a match, before some undisclosed event happens and causes them to react in shock — though what they’re actually seeing is never revealed.

Epic, as usual, is allowing players to queue up for the event up to 30 minutes before it actually begins, to help give servers a break and ease things up for the game’s login queue. Epic will even let players join the event in-progress until 4:40 p.m. ET — which could mean it’s going to take a while.

That being said, Epic has also made it clear that this event will be a one-time-only deal, and it won’t be repeated later in the day — so if you want to experience the end of the season, you’ll need to be there when it starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

There’s no word yet on when exactly the next Chapter will begin, but Epic has historically built in a little bit of downtime following chapter-ending events.