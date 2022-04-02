Fortnite brings back building – The The Hamden Journal

Building has returned. This morning, Fortnite has re-enabled queues for its signature building feature; it was temporarily removed as part of the game’s latest season, which launched on March 20th.

However, while building is back, the combat-focused spirit lives on in the previously-introduced Zero Build mode. For now, the two versions of the game live side-by-side with queues for both regular and Zero Build available for Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squad battle royale combat.

Image: Epic Games Building Is Back – Play Your Way! Sprint, climb, and smash your way to a Victory Royale whether you choose to build up in Fortnite Battle Royale or go no-builds in the new Fortnite Zero Build. pic.twitter.com/4qay0vm17x — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2022

The ability to harvest materials and build defensive structures has long been a defining trait of Fortnite — and part of what helped differentiate it from other battle royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends — which made its temporary removal all the more surprising.

The absence of building was balanced out somewhat by the addition of mechanics designed to make the game more mobile, including climbing and a faster sprint. These changes were part of a string of mobility-related upgrades dating back several years.

With the launch of its current season, Fortnite developer Epic Games is donating all of its proceeds from the game to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine until April 3rd. As of March 29th, the effort has raised over $100 million.